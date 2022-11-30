Low-calories, nutritious, and yummy recipes for tiffin |

To decide which dish to prepare for tiffin each day requires a good amount of mental exercise not only for mothers but also for office goers. So, we bring it to you food dishes and their recipes that would take less than 20 minutes and are low-in-calories yet nutritious and filling as well. These tiffin dishes are yummy and will keep you fuelled for all your afternoon activities.

Try this tasty recipes for the ultimate time-saving lunch solution by Myprotein India expert:

Easy Pasta Salad Meal

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

200g cooked pasta

2 cans tuna

1 tin sweetcorn (100g)

2 carrots (shredded)

1 yellow pepper (diced)

For the dressing:

4 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. lemon juice

½ tsp. garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

First, make the dressing by adding the oil, lemon juice & garlic powder, and salt & pepper to a small bowl and mixing well. Next, add your cooked pasta to a large bowl and then add the shredded carrot, sweetcorn, diced pepper, and drained tuna. Pour the dressing over the top and then use a large spoon to carefully mix everything together so it’s all evenly distributed. Portion up into 3 meal prep containers and store in the fridge for the next few days. Each serving provides 26g of protein. Lunch sorted.

Chickpea Salad Meal

This deliciously fresh chickpea salad will literally take you 10 minutes to put together and requires absolutely no cooking at all. It’s full of incredible Mediterranean flavours including crunchy red onion, tangy feta, and rich Kalamata olives, coated in a light, zingy dressing. This is a salad that will have you looking forward to lunch, trust us. Each serving provides an impressive 19g of plant-based protein too.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

75 ml olive oil

35 ml white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 pinch salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 handful parsley (chopped)

2 cans chickpeas (drained & rinsed)

1 cucumber (cubed)

1 red onion (thinly sliced)

1 red pepper (cubed)

200 g Kalamata olives (chopped)

150 g feta (crumbled)

Method:

First make the dressing by adding the oil, white wine vinegar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and chopped parsley to a small bowl and mixing well. Set aside. In a large bowl, add the drained chickpeas, chopped cucumber, red pepper, red onion, halved olives, and crumbled feta. Pour the dressing over all the ingredients and then stir thoroughly to combine evenly. That’s it. Serve up immediately or portion into meal prep containers.

