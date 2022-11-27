Love Italian food but bored of pizza and pasta, try these two Italian recipes for a perfect meal | The Finch

Italian food is loved by kids and adults in India but there is a misapprehension that the fare is only limited to pasta and pizza but there is definitely much more in the delicacy. And if you are a foodie too and wish to explore other Italian cuisines and are bored of just pizza and pasta, then you should try these new Italian recipes.

Food lovers can appease their taste buds to a vast authentic local delicacies from Italy and which will take them to a culinary trip to the country through these Italian food dishes. What's better than Chef Rahul Khare at The Finch sharing these recipes.

Creamy Pannacotta

Creamy Pannacotta |

Ingredients:

110 pannacotta batch.

5 grams blueberry compote

20 grams almond crumble

2 grams mint

Method:

Demould the pannacotta in the plate. Sprinkle the almond crumble around it. Add the blueberry compote on top.

Pollo alla Cacciatore

Pollo ala cacclatore |

Ingredients:

200 grams chicken breast boneless

10 grams herb marination

150 grams cacciatore sauce

2 garlic bread

20 grams house salad

6 grams parmesan cheese

2 grams salt

1 grams pepper

Lemon juice as per taste

30 grams roasted baby potato

Method:

Marinate the chicken breast with the herb marination and keep it aside. Put the chicken on the grill and cook it. Toast the garlic bread under salamander. Heat the batch of the cacciotore sauce in the pan. Saute the roasted potato in the pan with garic and seasoning. Arrange it the plate and serve.

Read Also 4 easy diabetes-friendly dinner recipes