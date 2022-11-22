4 easy diabetes-friendly dinner recipes | File image- representational

Do you stay away from your favourite food because you have diabetes and feel that healthy food cannot be tasty? Planning the necessary steps as part of preventative measures and lifestyle changes to control high blood sugar levels is essential.

Food plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels, it is vital for people with diabetes to look into their diet and pay attention to what they eat when they eat, and plan the meals accordingly. To manage diabetes, one needs to be equally vigilant and watch daily intake.

Here are some delectable recipes shared by Pratibha Sharma, Certified Health and Wellness Coach of Fast & Up that will help you meet your goals and satisfy you, no matter which season it is:

1. Mexican vegetable salad

Ingredients for dressing:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Roughly chopped fresh coriander

Minced garlic

2 cloves

2 tsp oregano

3 tbsp lemon juice

3/4th tsp cumin powder

1/4th tsp chili flakes

For salad:

200 gm lettuce

3/4 tomatoes

1/4 cup corn

1/2 cup boiled kidney beans

2 small sized bell peppers

Steps:

In a glass, add olive oil, coriander, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, cumin powder, and chili flakes and whisk them well. Chop lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and boiled kidney beans. Add dressing and toss the ingredients. The delicious Mexican salad is ready to be served.

2. Stir fry tofu

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

200 gm tofu

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 cup broccoli

8 to 10 buttoned mushroom

2 tsp sesame Seeds

120 gm cooked brown rice

Steps:

In a skillet pan, take olive oil. Add tofu, and saute until golden brown. Add some soy sauce and saute for a minute. Now add broccoli, mushroom, and some soy sauce and saute for a few more minutes. Put sesame seeds. Your tofu is ready to be served over brown rice.

3. Zucchini basil noodles

Ingredients:

2 Zucchini

2 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic

1 clove

1 tomato

1/4th tsp chili flakes

Salt and pepper as per taste

1 cup fresh basil

Steps:

Spiralize the zucchini. In a skillet pan, heat the olive oil and saute spiralized zucchini. Add garlic and toss in sliced tomatoes for a minute. Add chili flakes, salt, and pepper, and toss well. Sprinkle on torn fresh basil and twirl.

Read Also US scientists find new oral drug for lowering cholesterol

4. Italian vegetable minestrone soup

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion

1 chopped carrot

Handful cubed celery

2 tbsp tomato paste

Salt and black pepper as per taste

1 garlic

1 clove

1 tsp oregano

1/4th tsp thyme

1 bay leaf

1/4th tsp chili flakes

Steps:

Warm some olive oil in a pot. Add chopped onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, and a pinch of salt. Cook for 7-10 minutes Add garlic, oregano and thyme. Stir for 2 minutes. Add the salt, bay leaves, and chili flakes. Season with black pepper. Serve hot.

Enjoy nutritious and delicious dinners all week with these diabetic-friendly recipes. The best part is that even the non-diabetic members of your family will love this.

Read Also A routine to follow when you are in no mood to workout