Vegan Day 2022: 5 vegan substitutes for your favourite dairy and meat products that you may not be aware of

Vegan diet is based on plants (vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits) and foods made from plants. Vegans do not eat foods that come from animals including meat, eggs, and dairy thus excluding all forms of animal exploitation and cruelty, for food. Studies show that those who skip meat have lesser chance of becoming obese or getting heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. And hence, many people in India are becoming vegan and to mark the day, vegans celebrate the day on November 1 every years. In case, you are planning to take the plunge to turn vegan and not sure if you can find a substitute for your favourite food, here's the list of substitutes that can help you to take a delicious decision for your health.

Jackfruit as meat substitute

Jackfruit has that meaty texture that can easily substitute a vast number of animal products from chicken to pork. Also, the fruit's neutral taste allows it to absorb marinades smoothly. It can substitute fish to make recipes like ‘crab’ cakes. You can even marinate and bake jackfruit in BBQ sauce and pile it on a burger as pulled pork. Try jackfruit tacos and gyros as well.

Banana, chia seeds and flaxseeds as egg substitute

Want to eat cake and can't bake it without egg? Pick two bananas and quickly mash them. Instead of egg, add these mashed banana paste and your cake with come out delicious. Other egg replacements include chia seeds or ground flaxseeds mixed with a little water to gelatinise.

Mock meat

As the name suggests, a food item that mocks meat is known as mock meat but curious to know, what are these?

These are vegan versions of chicken, beef burgers, sausages, ham, mince and even bacon. There are dozens of innovative brands using wheat to soy to pea protein to replicate meat.

Plant milk

Ever heard of plant milk? Yes, it exists. Plant milk is derived from soya, oat, almond and coconut, but there are also, cashew, macadamia, hemp, hazelnut, pea, rice and even potato milk which have equal or more benefits than the regular milk that come from an animal.

Maple syrup and agave as alternative to honey

There are plenty of delicious sweeteners available in the market instead of honey. Maple syrup, agave, Ddate syrup, rice syrup, and even coconut nectar could be best options to replace honey and enjoy the sweetness in your dish with a variety of flavours.

