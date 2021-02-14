Love, dating and marriage in 2021: Here's what Indian singles feel

New Delhi: Millennials today are waiting to fall in love with a partner of their choice who shares their vibe and is on the same wavelength. Moreover, they are willing to step out of their comfort zones but that doesn't necessarily transcend into changing themselves completely to cater to what society at large and their family/friends want them to be like, says a relationship expert Rachna Khanna Singh.

According to a recent study by dating app OkCupid, 68 per cent of the users say that they don't believe marriage is mandatory for two people in love. The idea of Valentine's Day and celebrating a whole month of love might make it seem a bit overdone and cliche to 33 per cent of the app's millennial users. However, 39 per cent of them believe in the idea of love and feel that it deserves to be celebrated in all its glory. "Millennials do not live by gender or societal stereotypes anymore and have broken those shackles. They know who they are and what they want. When it comes to love, they are romantics at heart but they also want love on their own terms," says the relationship expert.