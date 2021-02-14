Quirky date ideas for Valentine's Day!

Bundle up and look at the stars: Pack a blanket, some snacks and some good questions that would help the conversation flow for a low-key date that has plenty of romance.



Go chocolate tasting: Chocolates are a major part of Valentine’s Day as we know it. A good hamper of chocolates or going chocolate shopping together would bring a smile on your partner's face!

Plant something: The most sensitive and thoughtful gesture would be planting a tree together and watching it grow as you do in every relationship. Plant a tree and make a wish!

Have a three-course date: Spend the entire day together and talk about the years gone by. Eat the three course each at a place where a milestone in your relationship took place like your first date.

Make a dessert buffet: Baking a cake or preparing some desserts, together can be one of the most romantic date ideas. Skip dinner and indulge in all of your favourite sweet treats! Try making some desserts at home with some simple recipes.