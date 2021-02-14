'Concept of dating changes every year,' says Sunny Leone

The actress feels that Covid has made dating more difficult. "Right now it is so difficult to just meet anyone in person. So, definitely dating style has changed dramatically. You go on the first date and you go like, 'I will see you but show me your Covid test'," she said.

Sunny has been married to Daniel Weber for almost a decade now and they have three children -- daughter Nisha and twins Noah and Asher. Talking about the key to a successful relationship, Sunny said: "I think it is being friends first and respecting that. I know there are a lot of people out there that will agree with me that Covid is just about the worse thing that could happen to most people, because now you are stuck in the house with someone you have never been stuck in the house with, and trying to figure who is going to clean what, cook what, watch the child, and who is going to do the laundry, clean floors and (help with the) school work."

"That is a lot of stress for young couples, couples who have multiple children or one or even don't have children. I feel we think a marriage can get through crazy times. You're probably good because you can go in your head -- 'remember that time we were stuck in the house together and how much we did not like each other, but we made it and we still love each other and we are back to normal'," she added.