Sunny Leone gets relief from Kerala HC

Kochi

A bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday gave relief to Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two of her close aides from being arrested on a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case. The court asked the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police probing the case not to arrest the three till they are served notices as per the criminal procedures. Early this month in the state capital, the actress was questioned by the Kerala Police at a private resort in the same case, where she explained the sequence of ev­ents and claimed she had done no wrong. R Shiyas who conducts events in Kochi had complained to Kerala DGP Sunny had taken Rs29 lakh from him, promising to attend inaugural functions but failed to do so.