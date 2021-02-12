Unidentified goons barge on sets of Sunny Leone-starrer Vikram Bhatt's web show 'Anamika'

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who commenced shooting for his upcoming web series “Anamika” faced an unfortunate event on the sets, after some unidentified goons, demanding Rs 38 lakh from him.

According to a report by Zoom, the goons were allegedly from Fighters' Association who came on behalf of action director-stunt coordinator Abbas Ali Moghul.

They asked Bhatt to pay Moghul Rs 38 lakh for the work he did for the filmmaker in the recent past.

Bhatt shared that he managed to keep his lead Sunny safe amid the brawl, but had to reschedule the venue for another day, bearing extra costs.

Bhatt told ETimes that he didn’t know what to do and was forced to send pictures of the cheques he would be giving Moghul.

Later, a man named Murtaza dropped by on the set to collect the cheques.

When Moghul was contacted by the daily, he said Fighters' Association is looking into it and they’ll be able to resolve it.

Meanwhile, Bhatt claimed that there was no agreement or contract between him and Moghul. The filmmaker has also sent a legal notice stating that he would initiate criminal proceedings against him on extortion charges.

“Anamika” is a Gun-Fu action series with 10 episodes. Sunny will be seen in an action avatar as never before.