Lisa, Tyla & Cher Set To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024; Know The Dates, Models And More

Victoria's Secret | Instagram

After a brief hiatus, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making its highly anticipated return in 2024. This year's event is set to feature an impressive lineup of renowned models and, for the first time, an all-female group of performers, including the musical sensations Lisa, Tyla and Cher. With excitement building, fans can’t wait to see what this year’s show has in store. Keep reading to know about Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 date, models and much more.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 Date and Venue

While the official details about the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show are not disclosed, reports indicate that it is set to take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in New York City.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 Models

The model lineup for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show includes runway veterans Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks, who are both set to grace the stage. Joining them will be familiar faces like Imman Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill, and Mayowa Nicholas, as per the People report.

In addition to these seasoned models, the show will also introduce fresh talents on the runway. Recent casting photos have revealed newcomers such as Kiana Carroll, Lilia Butler, Caitlin Kahaloa, Charisse Mone, and pop singer Fletcher, all eager to walk the show. You can also expect Yumi Nu, Maria Churchy, and Fanta Bereteh to make appearances.

Read Also From BTS Jin To Dakota Johnson: Best Dressed Celebs At Milan Fashion Week

A Victoria's Secret representative told People that, "the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for—the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment—all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today. We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!"

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 Performers

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has a lot to offer, including a refreshing women-led production, extending its focus to the performers as well. Headlining the event are the talented Lisa from Blackpink, South African singer, Tyla, and the legendary Cher. Cher was the first performer announced, followed by Tyla and Lisa later in the week.