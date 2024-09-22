 Lisa, Tyla & Cher Set To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024; Know The Dates, Models And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLisa, Tyla & Cher Set To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024; Know The Dates, Models And More

Lisa, Tyla & Cher Set To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024; Know The Dates, Models And More

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 is set to take place on October 15 in New York City. Check out the models and performers list here!

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Victoria's Secret | Instagram

After a brief hiatus, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making its highly anticipated return in 2024. This year's event is set to feature an impressive lineup of renowned models and, for the first time, an all-female group of performers, including the musical sensations Lisa, Tyla and Cher. With excitement building, fans can’t wait to see what this year’s show has in store. Keep reading to know about Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 date, models and much more.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 Date and Venue

While the official details about the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show are not disclosed, reports indicate that it is set to take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in New York City.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 Models

FPJ Shorts
'Illegal' Salary Payments Lead To Suspension Of District Inspector Of Schools In UP
'Illegal' Salary Payments Lead To Suspension Of District Inspector Of Schools In UP
'Aisa Karega Na Toh...': Rohit Sharma & Rishabh Pant Have Hilarious Chat Over DRS During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
'Aisa Karega Na Toh...': Rohit Sharma & Rishabh Pant Have Hilarious Chat Over DRS During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
RBI Recruiting For 94 Posts: Phase 2 Exam Begins October 19; List Of Shortlisted Candidates Released
RBI Recruiting For 94 Posts: Phase 2 Exam Begins October 19; List Of Shortlisted Candidates Released
CBSE Issues Notice For Parents To Ensure Accurate Registrations For Classes IX & XI
CBSE Issues Notice For Parents To Ensure Accurate Registrations For Classes IX & XI

The model lineup for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show includes runway veterans Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks, who are both set to grace the stage. Joining them will be familiar faces like Imman Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Devyn Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill, and Mayowa Nicholas, as per the People report.

In addition to these seasoned models, the show will also introduce fresh talents on the runway. Recent casting photos have revealed newcomers such as Kiana Carroll, Lilia Butler, Caitlin Kahaloa, Charisse Mone, and pop singer Fletcher, all eager to walk the show. You can also expect Yumi Nu, Maria Churchy, and Fanta Bereteh to make appearances.

Read Also
From BTS Jin To Dakota Johnson: Best Dressed Celebs At Milan Fashion Week
article-image

A Victoria's Secret representative told People that, "the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for—the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment—all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today. We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!"

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 Performers

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has a lot to offer, including a refreshing women-led production, extending its focus to the performers as well. Headlining the event are the talented Lisa from Blackpink, South African singer, Tyla, and the legendary Cher. Cher was the first performer announced, followed by Tyla and Lisa later in the week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lisa, Tyla & Cher Set To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024; Know The Dates, Models And...

Lisa, Tyla & Cher Set To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024; Know The Dates, Models And...

Coldplay Concert India: Here's What You Can Expect At The British Band's Magical Performance In...

Coldplay Concert India: Here's What You Can Expect At The British Band's Magical Performance In...

Hidden Cancer Risk In Your Genes? Here's What The New Study Reveals

Hidden Cancer Risk In Your Genes? Here's What The New Study Reveals

Harried To Be Married: Pushpendra Sharma’s Debut Novel Is A Culmination Of His Longstanding...

Harried To Be Married: Pushpendra Sharma’s Debut Novel Is A Culmination Of His Longstanding...

Bhumi Pednekar Shines In Exquisite Parsi Gara Embroidery Saree

Bhumi Pednekar Shines In Exquisite Parsi Gara Embroidery Saree