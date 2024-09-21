From BTS Jin To Dakota Johnson: Best Dressed Celebs At Milan Fashion Week

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 21, 2024
BTS's Jin made his fist debut at the Milan Fashion Week and it is safe to say that he ate and left no crumbs! He was seen wearing a brown and blue V neck top that highlighted his broad shoulders and paired it with brown trousers and sleek boots
All images from Instagram
Nicola Coughlan was seen wearing a long sleeve white midi dress with a ocre yellow, velvet oversized jacket. She paured it with sunglasses and green pointy heels
Daisy Edgar Jones was wearing a simple yet chic outfit. She wore a three piece white set that included a brealette, shorts and a jacket. This outfit had intricate floral design. She paired pearl jewellery, sunglasses and a tote
Jessica Chastian looked stunning in this Off shoulder floran ensemble at the Gucci show. She complimented the oufit with glares and black pointy heels
Dakota Johnson looked ethereal in her white see-through dress that she paired with a denim jacket and black pointy heels
Famous influencer Charli D’Amelio was spotted attending the Prada show in this bold fashion statement. She was wearing a leather jacket and a side pleated skirt with olive green bag
Julia Garner looked stunning in this monochrome maroon look for Gucci show. She wore a leather shorts and a see through shirt with bowtie and a matching jacket
