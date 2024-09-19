Mouni Roy Turns Heads In ₹2.25 Lakh Red Jacquard Dress At Milan Fashion Week 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 19, 2024
Actress Mouni Roy is currently painting the town red with her striking red ensemble at the City of Love- Italy
All images from Mouni Roy
The actress attended Milan Fashion Week 2024 in a fringe-adorned draped midi dress from the brand Erdem
According to the label's site, the red attire is a fringed paisley jacquard dress featuring a contrasting cap, stand collar and fringe sleeves
And, yes, the outfit comes with a hefty price tag. As per the website, it retails at a whopping USD 2,695, aka 2.25 lakh Indian rupees
The Naagin star accentuated her exquisite look with a subtle glow. It reflected clean makeup, highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, and hair kept in a sleek middle-parted bun
The actress is currently taking her fashion game to new heights as she attends renowned couture shows on international platforms
Before the red look, Mouni made an appearance at the Ferretti's show as a part of Mila Fashion Week 2024 in a floor-sweeping black gown from the shelves of Alberta Ferretti
She exuded an old-money aesthetic in the all-black look. Mouni continued with her staple style with minimal glowy makeup and a sleek bun hairdo