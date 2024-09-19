Mouni Roy Turns Heads In ₹2.25 Lakh Red Jacquard Dress At Milan Fashion Week 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 19, 2024

Actress Mouni Roy is currently painting the town red with her striking red ensemble at the City of Love- Italy

All images from Mouni Roy

The actress attended Milan Fashion Week 2024 in a fringe-adorned draped midi dress from the brand Erdem

According to the label's site, the red attire is a fringed paisley jacquard dress featuring a contrasting cap, stand collar and fringe sleeves

And, yes, the outfit comes with a hefty price tag. As per the website, it retails at a whopping USD 2,695, aka 2.25 lakh Indian rupees

The Naagin star accentuated her exquisite look with a subtle glow. It reflected clean makeup, highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, and hair kept in a sleek middle-parted bun

The actress is currently taking her fashion game to new heights as she attends renowned couture shows on international platforms

Before the red look, Mouni made an appearance at the Ferretti's show as a part of Mila Fashion Week 2024 in a floor-sweeping black gown from the shelves of Alberta Ferretti

She exuded an old-money aesthetic in the all-black look. Mouni continued with her staple style with minimal glowy makeup and a sleek bun hairdo