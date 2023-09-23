Lifestyle Factors And Habits That Impact Your Heart's Health

The heart is a remarkable organ that tirelessly pumps blood throughout our bodies, ensuring the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to every cell. However, this vital organ is not immune to the threats posed by certain health conditions. A weakened heart, medically known as heart failure, is a condition where the heart muscle loses its ability to pump blood efficiently, leading to a range of health issues. Dr Manthan Mehta point outs the factors that weaken the heart and have connection to the risk of developing diabetes.

What weakens the heart?

There are several factors that can contribute to the weakening of the heart muscle, making it less effective in its pumping function.

Diabetes Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that affects how our body processes blood sugar (glucose). Over time, persistently high blood sugar levels can damage the heart muscle, increasing the risk of heart failure.

High blood pressure Hypertension, or high blood pressure, exerts additional strain on the heart as it must work harder to pump blood against increased resistance. This extra workload can lead to the weakening of the heart muscle over time.

High cholesterol Elevated levels of cholesterol can accumulate in the arteries, forming plaques that narrow the vessels. This narrowing can obstruct blood flow, making it harder for the heart to pump blood efficiently.

Smoking Smoking is detrimental to cardiovascular health. It damages blood vessels, causing them to become narrow and less elastic, which can weaken the heart and increase the risk of heart disease.

Obesity Carrying excess body weight places undue stress on the heart, as it must pump blood to a larger surface area. This increased workload can gradually weaken the heart muscle.

To prevent the heart from becoming weak, it is important to manage the risk factors and make healthy lifestyle choices.