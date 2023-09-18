Signs That Indicate Your Heart Is Weak And Needs Attention

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Shortness of breath: One of the most prevalent symptoms of a weakened heart is experiencing shortness of breath, especially during physical activities or when lying flat. This occurs because the heart's reduced pumping ability leads to an inadequate supply of oxygen-rich blood to the lungs. As a result, fluid can accumulate in the lungs, causing breathing difficulties
FatigueL “People with a weakened heart often feel excessively tired or fatigued, even after performing mild physical tasks,” says Dr Manthan Mehta, Program Head (Hypertension and CV) at Fitterfly. The heart's inability to pump blood effectively results in reduced oxygen delivery to the body's tissues and organs, leading to persistent fatigue
Swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet: Fluid retention in the body can lead to edema or swelling in the lower extremities. When the heart is weak, it struggles to efficiently move blood, leading to fluid buildup in the legs, ankles, and feet. This swelling is usually more pronounced as the day progresses
Chest pain: Chest pain or discomfort can be indicative of various heart conditions, including heart failure. It is crucial not to dismiss chest pain, as prompt medical evaluation is essential to rule out serious heart issues
Rapid or irregular heartbeat: A rapid or irregular heartbeat, known as arrhythmia, can be a sign of a weakened heart. The heart's electrical system may become disrupted when the heart muscle is weakened, causing irregular rhythms
In addition to these primary signs, there are secondary symptoms that may also indicate a weakened heart. These include confusion or memory problems, weight gain, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, and palpitations
