Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023: Manish Malhotra is the Grand Finale designer

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra will be the Grand Finale designer at Lakmé Grand Finale. The show will be held on the concluding day, March 12, the collection encourages Indian women to embrace beauty and fashion unapologetically.

The four day fashion extravaganza is set to take place from March 9 to 12, 2023.

Aiming to re-tag conventional titles and redefine the rules of fashion in line with Lakme’s philosophy of #UnapologeticallyMÉ, the Manish Malhotra Diffuse collection will see a splash of game-inspired prints representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgenous styles. The collection is steeped in the spirit of enabling everyone to find their core and express themselves unfiltered and the show is for the fashionistas who are ready to take on the world, looking and feeling their best both on and off the runway.

“Celebrating one year of Diffuse at the Grand Finale of LakméFashion Week X FDCI. The rules of fashion are being redefined, it's time to re-tag. I’m excited to bring the next drop of Diffuse with striking digital prints in androgynous and futuristic designs along with Lakmé's bold endeavour to be #UnapoloegeticallyME. Let the games begin,” says Manish Malhotra.

The show will be conceptualised by renowned makeup artist, Daniel Bauer stopping makeup looks for the show this season. “The Lakmé Grand Finale is the biggest and most influential fashion and beauty moment in our country. Through this show and with two icons of our industry, Lakmé and Manish Malhotra, we’re going to confront and challenge what beauty stereotypes and goals mean in 2023 and beyond. No apology for who you are and the makeup you choose, we are championing Unapologetically Mé for everyone, every day,” says Daniel.