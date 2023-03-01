Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Here's all you need to know about LFW X FDCI schedule for upcoming edition in Mumbai

The first season of Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI for 2023 is back at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex. The four-day beauty and fashion event is schedule to take place from March 9 to 12 with Sustainable Fashion Day and the Lakme Grand Finale at Jio World Garden.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, will bring to the fore a host of new, emerging, and established talent across the industry to present a world-class beauty and fashion event.

Keeping with its tradition, the platform will offer two showcase areas – Runway and Atelier for designers to bring their designs to life along with the Central Avenue that will play host to captivating conversations.

For those, who won't be attending the physical event, can watch on live streaming platforms – Jio TV and Voot along with LFW and FDCI social media channels.

"As India's first and biggest make up and premium skincare brand, Lakme has always taken pride in leading the narrative on fashion and beauty and is now raising the impact at this intersection even more at Lakme Fashion Week. We are truly looking forward to the newest edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Given Lakme Fashion Week is the mecca of the confluence of beauty and fashion in the country, it is here that we want to embark upon our new journey of "Unapologetically Me" - to partner the modern Indian woman to own her beauty and embrace it unapologetically. We look forward to our alliance with all the talented designers, makeup and hair artists, and models to curate a range of showstopping, unapologetic looks with our widespread portfolio and latest launches, Lakme Absolute Lip Mousse and Lakme 9to5 CC Mousse," said Harman Dhillon, Vice President, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI commented, "We are all excited to return to Mumbai with this edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to foster a partnership that brings to the fore the best of talent we currently have in India in the fashion and design space, we could not be more excited to spotlight new and emerging talent as well as give a platform to established designers to bring their creativity to life. Audiences can expect never seen before manifestations of design on the runway that we are sure will contribute to a sustainable growth of fashion and nurture the industry as a whole."