Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Bhagyashree turn showstoppers at the opening show on day five

Celebrating the feminine beauty, first three collections were dedicated to women of today.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Bhagyashree - left to right for FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week | FPJ Desk
Mumbai: Celebrating her second inning, Bhagyashree walked the ramp on the fifth day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week at Geo Centre.

The actress walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta wearing a luxurious silk sari with multiple weaves, colours and designs.

Bhagyashree with designer Sanyukta Dutta for her collection PALAASH

Bhagyashree with designer Sanyukta Dutta for her collection PALAASH | FPJ

Dedicated to the festivals of Diwali and Durga Puma, Sanjukta’s collection, PALAASH had a perfect offering for traditional as well as contemporary touch.

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ

With the medley of Indian motifs and prints the runway came alive with deep tones of intense orange, red, purple and black on Sanjukta’s signature Mekhela Chador transformed into lehengas, luxurious gowns, skirts and traditional sari drapes.

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ

article-image

Alaya F walked the ramp for Nikita Mhaisalkar wearing a green body-hugging mini dress with side cut-outs, beaded embellished work, and a halterneck detail.

Alaya F with designer Nikita Mhaisalkar for her collection 'Tropical Times'

Alaya F with designer Nikita Mhaisalkar for her collection 'Tropical Times' | FPJ

Alaya's look was accessorised with cross-shaped drop earrings, and gold block heels, and was tied up with eyeliner, nude lipstick, and a wavy hairdo.

Alaya F for Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection 'Tropical Times'

Alaya F for Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection 'Tropical Times' | FPJ

article-image

Anushka Ranjan, as always look gorgeous on the ramp wearing Nikhita - Mynah designs' To don’s gold on the metallic sheen outfit with cutouts at the waistline. The shimmery outfit was paired with impressive makeup.

Anushka Ranjan for Nikhita - Mynah designs'

Anushka Ranjan for Nikhita - Mynah designs' |

