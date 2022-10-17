Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Bhagyashree turn showstoppers at the opening show on day five

Mumbai: Celebrating her second inning, Bhagyashree walked the ramp on the fifth day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week at Geo Centre.
The actress walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta wearing a luxurious silk sari with multiple weaves, colours and designs.
Bhagyashree with designer Sanyukta Dutta for her collection PALAASH | FPJ
Dedicated to the festivals of Diwali and Durga Puma, Sanjukta’s collection, PALAASH had a perfect offering for traditional as well as contemporary touch.
Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ
With the medley of Indian motifs and prints the runway came alive with deep tones of intense orange, red, purple and black on Sanjukta’s signature Mekhela Chador transformed into lehengas, luxurious gowns, skirts and traditional sari drapes.
Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ
Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ
Alaya F walked the ramp for Nikita Mhaisalkar wearing a green body-hugging mini dress with side cut-outs, beaded embellished work, and a halterneck detail.
Alaya F with designer Nikita Mhaisalkar for her collection 'Tropical Times' | FPJ
Alaya's look was accessorised with cross-shaped drop earrings, and gold block heels, and was tied up with eyeliner, nude lipstick, and a wavy hairdo.
Alaya F for Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection 'Tropical Times' | FPJ
Anushka Ranjan, as always look gorgeous on the ramp wearing Nikhita - Mynah designs' To don’s gold on the metallic sheen outfit with cutouts at the waistline. The shimmery outfit was paired with impressive makeup.
Anushka Ranjan for Nikhita - Mynah designs' |
