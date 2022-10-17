Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Bhagyashree turn showstoppers at the opening show on day five

Alaya F, Anushka Ranjan, Bhagyashree - left to right for FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week | FPJ Desk

Mumbai: Celebrating her second inning, Bhagyashree walked the ramp on the fifth day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week at Geo Centre.

The actress walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta wearing a luxurious silk sari with multiple weaves, colours and designs.

Bhagyashree with designer Sanyukta Dutta for her collection PALAASH | FPJ

Dedicated to the festivals of Diwali and Durga Puma, Sanjukta’s collection, PALAASH had a perfect offering for traditional as well as contemporary touch.

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ

With the medley of Indian motifs and prints the runway came alive with deep tones of intense orange, red, purple and black on Sanjukta’s signature Mekhela Chador transformed into lehengas, luxurious gowns, skirts and traditional sari drapes.

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ

Sanjukta’s collection, Palaash | FPJ

Alaya F walked the ramp for Nikita Mhaisalkar wearing a green body-hugging mini dress with side cut-outs, beaded embellished work, and a halterneck detail.

Alaya F with designer Nikita Mhaisalkar for her collection 'Tropical Times' | FPJ

Alaya's look was accessorised with cross-shaped drop earrings, and gold block heels, and was tied up with eyeliner, nude lipstick, and a wavy hairdo.

Alaya F for Nikita Mhaisalkar's collection 'Tropical Times' | FPJ

Read Also Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Sania Mirza walks for designer Anushree Reddy after four years

Anushka Ranjan, as always look gorgeous on the ramp wearing Nikhita - Mynah designs' To don’s gold on the metallic sheen outfit with cutouts at the waistline. The shimmery outfit was paired with impressive makeup.

Anushka Ranjan for Nikhita - Mynah designs' |