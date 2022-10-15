Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Sania Mirza walks for designer Anushree Reddy after four years

Sania Mirza with Anushree Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 | Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Instagram

Bringing her quintessential wedding wear, Anushree Reddy’s collection called Mystic Fantasy was an impeccable mix of culture and modernism creating an exotic atmosphere on the ramp.

Inspired from the Royal travel stories of gilded era of royalties the collection was high on craft and notations with modern elegance and aesthetics.

Mystical flora and fauna were beautifully brought to life using her brand’s signature embroidery and silhouettes. Sania Mirza the showstopper for Anushree Reddy wore white lehenga painstakingly crafted with zari and handcrafted flowers.

The next was Sonam and Paras Modi’s collection, Mor aur Fuaara’ under their label SVA. Kunal Kapoor was the showstopper wearing loose stripped kurta and pajama in green, blue, orange and off-white. The holiday wear was inspired by the picturesque of Nadesar palace in Varanasi. Their collection evoked the imagery of peacocks in the form of

vibrant prints peppered on Indo Western fusion silhouettes. In addition, SVA's signature stripes made a strong comeback as they were combined with metallic accents.

Made with Lucknowi embroidery and applique detailing - each ensemble had a story to tell with the hues of luscious, green, mints, midnight blue, off white and rose gold pink painting a rich canvas of luxe, wearable pret. Ensembles crafted in an array of contemporary silhouettes comprised of draped saris, structured capes, twin sets and separates.