Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman rocks in silver hair as the showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI had a grand opening with the timeless diva of Bollywood Zeenat Aman walking the ramp. She exudes confidence and proves she is timeless.

The veteran actor turned muse for designer Shahin Mannan, and rocked silver hair as the showstopper. The actor grabbed eyeballs with her return to the ramp. She walked with confidence and flaunted her silver hair. She wore a red and black statement outfit with abstract-printed blazer top, paired with black pants. She wore it with black sunglasses and flaunted her grey hair.

“It’s exciting to be doing so again, while representing older women. Some would say I’ve come full circle, and that fits in beautifully with Shahin’s concept,” she said.

Zeenat began her career as a model in the early 80s. In addition, Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta also walked the ramp as showstoppers for Esha Amin and Jajaabor respectively.

While Kalki wore vibrant milti-coloured pant and crop top with weave sleeves, Sayani wore a red and off-white short dress.

Sayani completed her look with simple make up and centre bun while Kalki kept her curls open. With bold colours in addition of opulent embellishments and silky metallics on lux fabrics; Esha’s collection Lyricals of an escapist comprised exotic silhouettes.

Jajobaar’s collection was inspired by Marine biosphere in Indonesia with vibrant colours, fun textures and prints inspired from the stories from the Island of Gods.