Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala closes the show for Tarun Tahiliani; her sizzling red outfit steals the spotlight

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023

Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Sobhita wore a sizzling red look to take over the ramp

The designer showcased his latest spring/summer collection collection, and Sobhita closed the show for him. Her stunning hot red gown comes adorned with intricate embellishments, sheer details and an alluring feminine draped silhouette

Her red outfit features a plunging V neckline baring her décolletage, broad straps on the shoulders, a draped criss-cross silhouette on the bodice

Also, corseted boning with sheer panels and embellishments on the midriff, gathered elements on the waist, a figure-hugging fit, floor-sweeping hem, a cut-out on the back, and long trains on the back

The spring/summer collection is an ode to the animation and the drape suspended in time

The folds and drapes lyrically transcend the art of the craft itself

Intricate details, fluid drapes & exquisitely-crafted textiles with each fold taking form intuitively make up for the label's spectacular line

