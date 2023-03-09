Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023: Neha Dhupia turns Showstopper for INIFD Launchpad

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Neha Dhupia turned the showstopper for INIFD Launchpad at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI
The students from INIFD have created their collection around the concept of 'East meets West'
Their unique designs revolve around the concept of blending the aspects of both cultures together, presenting their interpretations of the theme in a dynamic and innovative manner
Neha Dhupia made heads turn with her exuding confidence as she walked the ramp
Dressed in pretty pastel yellow, with a dash of green, orange and yellow at the waist, Neha looked perfectly set to challenge the summer heat
What Neha enjoyed most about the outfit, she says, is that it is "made from khadi” and the “wonderful work” on the belt that is “handmade”
Long white dress trimmed with a hint of black, and a lot of layers
The icy blue and pristine white and the magic
Tube top paired with hot pants and beautifully woven jacket
This entire collection was designed and presented by the students of INIFD
