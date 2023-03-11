Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen shines with new hope for life; exudes positivity on the ramp

Sushmita Sen who recently suffered heart attack was the showstopper for Anushree Reddy’s classic collection Ahilya at the third day of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

She walked the ramp wearing sparkling lemon lehenga with silver and zardozi motifs. Her contagious smile turned the eyeballs as she walked on the aptly chosen song Jhoom Jhoom in the background that reflects life and being grateful.

“Live life is what I want to say to everyone. It’s not just being existing but live. If you live life that inspires many is the life worth lived. Live every aspect of it without apology,” muses the actor.

WATCH:

Post her show, she said, “I am feeling better than I look and sound. This has been a beautiful turn around time. I know one thing now that bahot kuch karna baaki hai (there’s a lot left to do). I have people who make sure I get back to life.”

With the outburst of colours, Anushree’s Spring Summer 2023 collection walks down the aisle of history and takes inspiration from the beauty of Apsaras in the golden mythological age.

The mix and match of pure hues of sunset, soft pastels, collage of contrasting hues, exaggerated with gold accents the collection walks down the aisle of history and collects references from the ages with modern cutting edge sensibilities making it a wearable couture.

The collection uses historic references of textiles, motifs and embroidery forming a perfect amalgamation of vintage design aesthetics and modern sensibilities. The couture was accentuated with age old and intricate resham hand embroidery with zardozi accents on luxurious fabrics like raw silk, katan and organza in burst of colours.

“This walk will stay with me forever on many levels,” said Sushmita Sen.