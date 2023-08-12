Kygo’s Palm Tree Music Festival To Make Its India Debut In Mumbai This Year; Check Details

Mark your calendars! The popular Palm Tree Music Festival is all set to make its debut in India from November 3rd to 5th in Mumbai. The sun-soaked extravaganza, co-founded by the renowned Norwegian producer Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, promises an unforgettable experience.

The festival will kick off with an electrifying opening party on November 3, followed by the main event at Mumbai's Mahalakshmi Race Course, and an epic afterparty on November 4. The celebrations are to conclude with a spectacular closing party on November 5, as reported by Rolling Stone India.

The highlight? Kygo himself will take the stage as the headliner, with more international music sensations set to be unveiled.

Additional details, such as dates, tickets, and lineups, are expected this month.

Palm Tree Music Festival

In 2016, Norwegian DJ, songwriter, and record producer Kygo, in collaboration with Shear, established the Palm Tree Music Festival. The inaugural edition of the Palm Tree Music Festival took place in 2018 in Norway, captivating audiences with its captivating visuals and festive ambiance.

The festival's popularity quickly spread, drawing an immense following of music enthusiasts. Over the years, it expanded its horizons, making appearances in diverse locations such as Bali, Aspen, Australia, and The Hamptons in New York. Notably, the upcoming event is scheduled at the illustrious Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt this October.

In past editions across various global destinations, the Palm Tree Music Festival has showcased an eclectic mix of performers. Noteworthy appearances include not only Kygo and prominent EDM figures like Tiesto, Calvin Harris, Sam Feldt, and Gryffin, but also acclaimed pop sensations like Ellie Goulding and Tove Lo. The festival's diversity extends to encompass rock virtuoso Jack White, indie sensations like King Princess, and the captivating sounds of Cannons.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)