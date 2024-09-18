Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Kriti Sanon at Burberry Summer 2025 show in London | Image: Kriti Sanon's fan page

The star-studded London Fashion Week 2024 has wrapped up, showcasing an array of striking collections and standout ensembles. Among the highlights, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon made a stunning entry at the Burberry Summer 2025 show on September 15.

The actress was decked up in an all-Burberry ensemble featuring monochromatic silhouettes. Her chic look created a buzz not only among fans but also among fashion enthusiasts. Keep reading as we learn about the high-end fashion moment!

Decoding Kriti Sanon's London Fashion Week 2024 look

Kriti Sanon channelled sophisticated London charm in the classic trench coat from the luxurious designer label Burberry. She wore a khaki-hued long coat featuring notch lapels, storm flaps and a waist cinched with a matching belt. But what really stole the show was the statement sleeves adorned with fur details.

The trench coat was styled with a form-fitting turtleneck inside and matching wide-leg trousers with a rolled-up hem, revealing the Burberry check-printed pattern.

The Crew star complemented her muted attire with minimal accessories, including golden heels and sophisticated black boots. For the makeup, Kriti opted for subtle glam with rosy cheeks and brow-nude lips. Her eyes look featured—kohl and mascara with sleek eyebrows.

And, of course, the clean girl look was accentuated with a middle-parted sleek bun hairdo. Not only did Kriti Sanon attend the Burberry show at London Fashion Week, but she also made a lasting impression with her fashion game.

Kriti Sanon is clearly being a Burberry girl recently. Just a day before the London show, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing another Burberry design. This time, she chose a sleek black trench coat paired with a coordinating shirt, a skirt and knee-high boots. She further completed her airport fashion with black sunglasses and a luxurious Burberry handbag.