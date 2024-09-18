 Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon attended the London Fashion Week show, wearing an all-Burberry ensemble. 

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon at Burberry Summer 2025 show in London | Image: Kriti Sanon's fan page

The star-studded London Fashion Week 2024 has wrapped up, showcasing an array of striking collections and standout ensembles. Among the highlights, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon made a stunning entry at the Burberry Summer 2025 show on September 15.

The actress was decked up in an all-Burberry ensemble featuring monochromatic silhouettes. Her chic look created a buzz not only among fans but also among fashion enthusiasts. Keep reading as we learn about the high-end fashion moment!

Decoding Kriti Sanon's London Fashion Week 2024 look

Kriti Sanon channelled sophisticated London charm in the classic trench coat from the luxurious designer label Burberry. She wore a khaki-hued long coat featuring notch lapels, storm flaps and a waist cinched with a matching belt. But what really stole the show was the statement sleeves adorned with fur details.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav

The trench coat was styled with a form-fitting turtleneck inside and matching wide-leg trousers with a rolled-up hem, revealing the Burberry check-printed pattern.

The Crew star complemented her muted attire with minimal accessories, including golden heels and sophisticated black boots. For the makeup, Kriti opted for subtle glam with rosy cheeks and brow-nude lips. Her eyes look featured—kohl and mascara with sleek eyebrows.

And, of course, the clean girl look was accentuated with a middle-parted sleek bun hairdo. Not only did Kriti Sanon attend the Burberry show at London Fashion Week, but she also made a lasting impression with her fashion game.

Read Also
Milan Fashion Week 2024 Day 1: Fendi Opens Big, Followed By Alberta Ferretti And Marni
article-image

Kriti Sanon is clearly being a Burberry girl recently. Just a day before the London show, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing another Burberry design. This time, she chose a sleek black trench coat paired with a coordinating shirt, a skirt and knee-high boots. She further completed her airport fashion with black sunglasses and a luxurious Burberry handbag. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Food Review: Coffee, Muffins And More

Food Review: Coffee, Muffins And More

Milan Fashion Week 2024 Day 1: Fendi Opens Big, Followed By Alberta Ferretti And Marni

Milan Fashion Week 2024 Day 1: Fendi Opens Big, Followed By Alberta Ferretti And Marni

5 Signs That You Are In Love With Someone

5 Signs That You Are In Love With Someone

How Can 1 Spoon Of Moringa Every Day Impact Your Health?

How Can 1 Spoon Of Moringa Every Day Impact Your Health?