Milan Fashion Week 2024 Day 1: Fendi Opens Big, Followed By Alberta Ferretti And Marni

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 18, 2024
The Milan Fashion Week kicked off in style oozing fashion, glamour and creativity
All images from Instagram
The first day of Milan fashion week brought summer/spring collections showcasing designs that truly correspond to the high temperatures
Fendi started by honoring their upcoming centenary with a Spring-Summer 2025 collection
This collection is a flowing 1920's inspired collection that does not emphasize much on the grandeur but focuses more on the details
Kim Jones, the artistic director of Fendi presented this collection to celebrate 100 years of this Italian Luxury brand Italian luxury brand focused on "movement, lightness, excellence and ease."
Marni's collection had whimsically tailored outfits for both men and women
Female silhouttes were mostly body hugging dresses and skirts, sqaure necks and deep backs
Marni incorporated prints and blended them with vibrant colours. “We like things that are bold,” said creative director, Francesco Risso
Alberta Ferretti emphasized more on the techniques of the outfits than the embellishments. They kept it Impalpable and weightless with a sense of airy preciousness
Individual cotton leaves were stiched together as a dress, keeping it lighter yet chic
The laser cut cotton almost created a lace effect. Ferretti kept the outfits airy to refine elegance of femininity
