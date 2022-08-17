Krishna Janmashtami 2022: From 'Achyutam Keshavam' to 'Woh Kisna Hai, 10 songs of the Lord you must add to playlist this festival

Lord Krishna is worshipped by millions of devotees. For his love for butter, he is fondly called Makkhan Chor. His appearance day in the Kali yuga is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most enjoyed festivals. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, August 18.

The Lord's flute and love for music goes unexplained. Here are 10 songs that are a must on your playlist this Krishna Janmashtami, check below:

Achyutam Keshavam

Radhe Govinda Krishna Murari

Jai Radha Madhav

Govinda Re Gopala

Maiyya Yashoda

Govinda Aala Re

Bada Natkhat Hai

Manmohana Mora

Hey Muralidhar, Hey Damodhar

Woh Kisna Hai