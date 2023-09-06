Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, GIFs & Images To Share On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram |

Lord Krishna is worshipped by millions of devotees. For his love for butter, he is fondly called Makkhan Chor. His appearance day in the Kali yuga is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most enjoyed festivals. This year, the Hindu festival falls on Thursday, September 7. Here are some sweet wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion:

Krishna Janmashtami | Pinterest

Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness.

Krishna Janmashtami GIF | Pinterest

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.

A very happy and prosperous wishing to you for your coming future and may Lord Krishna bless you in everything.

Krishna Janmaashtami GIF | Giphy

It is very obvious that there will be victory of truth always,

So always try to do the things told by

Krishna and behave like a lord Rama

WISH YOU VERY HAPPY JANMASHTAMI

Today is the day of love and happiness, the day of Lord Krishna’s birth. Let's all celebrate the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and seek his blessings. Happy Janmashtami!