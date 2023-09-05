Janmashtami 2023: Top Lord Krishna-Inspired Songs

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Bada Natkhat Hai is melancholic sung by Lata Mangeshkar from Amar Prem.
Radhe Radhe from Dream Girl is a song perfectly encapsulates the essence of Janmashtami.
Radha Kaise Na Jale from movie Lagaan is sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan.
Kanhaiya Twitter Aaja from The Great Indian Family features Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani is sung by Birju Maharaj, Shreya Ghoshal.
O Paalanhaare from Lagaan is one of the most hit tracks from the movie. It is a song by A. R. Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar & Udit Narayan.