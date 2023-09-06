6 Facts About Nataraja, The Dancing Form Of Lord Shiva

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Did you know? India hosts the world's tallest Nataraja statue which runs 28 feet towards the sky and graces the entrance of the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue for the G20 Summit scheduled this weekend.
Ahead of the big conference, Lord Shiva's dancing form (Nataraja) caught the attention of people. Images from the statue surfaced online and went viral. Meanwhile, why not know some facts about the deity?
Nataraja is a form of the beloved Lord Shiva when he performed the cosmic dance (Tandava)
The meaning of the terms 'Natya' (dance) and 'Raja' (King) combine to give the name 'Nataraja,' the King of Dance. He is offered prayers by various artists, especially learners of dance and music.
As one may observe Nataraja and his foot, the dwarf named Apasmara crushed there too holds significance. He is said to symbolise ignorance that is destroyed by the Lord.
In one of his hands, Lord Shiva carries fire - the element associated with the ultimate destruction of the Universe.
There aren't many temples of Nataraja, and it is said that placing a statue of this form of Lord Shiva at houses can attract anger-resulted conflicts in the family.
The Nataraja temple in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu is one of the popular shrines of the deity.
