Sawan Shivaratri: Date, Significance, Wishes And All You Need To Celebrate The Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva

Masik Shivratri falls on the 14th day of each month's waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha). Masik means ‘monthly’ and Shivaratri means ‘night of Lord Shiva’, and the Masik Shivratri is considered a special day to offer prayers and seek blessings of Mahadev. In the holy month Sawan or Shravan this year, the auspicious day (Sawan Shivaratri) falls on July 15.

Significance

Sawan Shivratri holds great significance for Hindus as it is believed to be the day marking the union of two powerful forces of the universe - Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati (Shiva Shakti). It is said that Lord Shiva married the Goddess on this day after her arduous penance for His long life and well-being.

Celebrations and rituals

Apart from the Mondays that are special to Lord Shiva and the annual Mahashivratri, the monthly occasion is an opportunity for Shiva bhakts to offer their obeisances to Shiva Bhagwan. Devotees visit temples of the Lord and recite His holy hymns as some observe a fast on Sawan Shivaratri. Offering Gangajal to Shivaling and springing it across one's house is a ritual performed on this day.

Wishes

Happy Shravan Shivratri. May Bholenath bless you with good health and great family life.

On this holy day, May Lord Shiva bless you and your family with abundance and happiness.

May Kedar Baba (Shiva at Kedarnath) bless you with health, wealth, peace, happiness, and success.

Jai Mahakal. May the union of Shiva-Shakti bring joy to your marital life and wellbeing.

