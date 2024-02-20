Pancreatitis: All You Need To Know About The Disease That Claimed Actor Rituraj Singh's Life

Facebook

TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of the 59 on Tuesday, after a cardiac arrest following a bout of pancreatic disease.The actor known for his vast roles was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalised. While he was discharged, his health condition deteriorated on Monday night, and suffered a heart attack.

What Is Pancreatitis?

"Pancreatic diseases, which include pancreatic inflammation or swelling, which is referred to as pancreatitis or pancreatic malignancies or cancers, have increased exponentially during current times. We come across many high profile cases who are suffering from pancreatic problems, and such disorders can lead to mortality or death over a variable duration," Dr. Piyush Gupta, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Hepatology & amp; Endoscopy, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, told IANS.

The Ailment's Link To Heart Disease

Pancreatitis is the redness and swelling (inflammation) of the pancreas. This happens when digestive juices or enzymes attack the pancreas. The pancreas lies behind your stomach on the left side of your belly. It is close to the first part of your small intestine (the duodenum). Studies have shown that regardless of the severity of acute pancreatitis, it can be associated with myocardial injury."Basically, any disease which is severe, can cause changes in the electrolytes and it can also affect the heart because of putting a lot of strain, and if there is any underlying heart problem, the person gets into trouble," Dr Ashwani Mehta, Senior cardiologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.

Causes Of Pancreatitis

"Whenever there is acute pancreatitis, usually people die either have heart failure or because of the kidney," he added. The doctors said alcohol, smoking, obesity, gallstones, and ready drugs and toxins have been accused to cause pancreatic disorders and such risk factors are on a rise in our current society. Obesity, smoking and alcohol have also been linked to cardiac disorders and hence there is an indirect link between pancreatic and heart diseases. Early and timely diagnosis of stones in gallbladder, quitting alcohol can help prevent the condition, Dr. Ashwani said.

Secret To Prevention

"Prevention is the key, which includes maintaining a healthy lifestyle by keeping your BMI, that is body mass index less than 23 and refraining from alcohol and smoking consumption excessively and keeping your drugs and toxin injection to a minimal and whenever absolutely necessary," Dr. Piyush said.

With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in shows like 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Tehkikaat', 'Kutumb', 'Jyoti', 'Beintehaa', and most recent 'Anupamaa'.He also featured in 2022 web series 'Made in Heaven' and 2023 movie 'Yaariyan 2'.