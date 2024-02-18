Dermatomyositis: All You Need To Know About Disease That Claimed Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Life

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar was only 19 when passed away from a disease called dermatomyositis. She was admitted to AIIMS and was undergoing treatment involving steroids, however, died after her body's immune system gave up. Doctors explained referring to her case that the disease is rare and takes a long time to recover. Here's all you need to know about dermatomyositis, the rare health condition that claimed the life of the young talent.

What is Dermatomyositis?

Dermatomyositis is a rare autoimmune disease that affects the muscles and skin. It results in inflammation or severe burning and itching, leading to the weakening of muscles.

How to identify if someone has this rare condition?

The key indicator of the rare disease is one's skin which turns red and dull. Mostly affecting females, symptoms of dermatomyositis include a dusky-red rash on the face and eyelids and in areas around the nails, elbows, and chest. Extreme fatigue due to weak muscles and painful muscle action are some of the unignorable factors in identifying a case of dermatomyositis.

Treatable or curable?

Medical studies and reports conclude that despite the disease leading to severe inflammation in patients and great discomfort, it is not fatal or life-threatening. It is argued whether it is totally curable, but the treatment for the same is established involving steroids, medication, heat therapy, and rest.

How rare is the disease's occurrence?

In the recent past, several celebrities opened up about suffering from rare autoimmune diseases.

Back in 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed being diagnosed with myositis, closely the condition that led to the death of Suhani. Notably, data from 2023 suggests the incidence of dermatomyositis is rare and translates to 1.97 to 21.5 per 100,000 population.