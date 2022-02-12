Kiss Day 2022: 5 muah moments that broke the internet

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day and Hug Day, now finally comes the day get lip locked in love- the Kiss Day.

Take a look at some romances which became the viral social media kisses:



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

During the New Year celebration, the two were engaged in subtle kiss. The image was shared by Nick on social media. The caption read, “My forever new year kiss.”

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

It was during the promotion of the sports genre film '83' that the reel and real Kapil Dev hugged and kissed in an affectionate gesture.

Advertisement

The elderly workout couple

In a viral video, an elderly couple could be seen exercising and taking pull-ups along stealing some kisses while working out.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Aurangabad duo's bike kiss

Video of couple kissing on bike has gone viral on social media. The video is claimed to be from Jalna road of Aurangabad. Couple has seen kissing openly on a riding bike and shot by someone from another car. The video has caught so attention on social media and went viral, later the video went off-air.

Jackqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:16 PM IST