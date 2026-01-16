Khan Sir Opens India's Cheapest Hospital: Blood Test At ₹7, ECG At ₹25; Says 'Aim Is To Make Healthcare Accessible To All'

Khan Sir Opens India's Cheapest Hospital |

Patna: Khan Sir, a YouTuber and educator renowned for his expertise in various subjects, especially General Awareness, has recently gained attention for his health initiative aimed at making medicines more affordable and accessible to everyone. Inspired by his mother's vision of providing affordable medical services, Khan Sir has established hospitals in Patna, the capital of Bihar, where he offers medical services and tests at minimal prices.

Khan Sir opens India's cheapest hospital in Patna

Khan Sir is more than just a name that appears on social media; he has become a beloved teacher admired by many across Bihar and other regions of India. Originally aspiring to join the Indian Army, he faced challenges due to physical fitness requirements that prevented him from pursuing that path. However, he did not give up.

After recognising the importance of education, he committed himself to making learning accessible for students from underprivileged families. In addition to his role as an educator, Khan Sir has often emphasized in his classes and interviews the rising costs of healthcare and how essential medicines are becoming unaffordable for the average person. To address this issue and fulfill his mother’s lifelong wish, he established India’s most affordable hospital in Patna.

Blood Test at just Rs 7

With the aim of service, not profit, the hospital offers blood tests at just Rs 7 and ECGs at Rs 25. Khan Sir said that his mother believed that no poor person should be denied treatment due to a lack of money. He also said that our aim is to make healthcare accessible to everyone, and that treatment will be cheaper here than in government hospitals.

We are building four to five hospitals: Khan Sir

Khan Sir said that we are building four to five hospitals in Bihar to make sure there will be no crowd in one place. The hospitals will be specialised for different problems and along with the treatment, there will be research on diseases.

About Khan Sir

Khan Sir, born as Faizal Khan in 1993, is one of the most famous Indian educator and YouTuber from Patna. He is known for making complex subjects and theories very easy to understand, which helps students remember and understand the concept, and when students remember and understand the concept, they never forget it, and that is what makes him special in his pupils' eyes. Khan Sir runs a YouTube Channel named Khan Sir GS Research Center and teaches millions of aspirants for government competitive exams.