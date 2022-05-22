Keep body odour at bay with THESE trending summer fragrances

From the word go, we’ve been certain of one fact: to look good, you need to also feel good. While skincare, haircare, and other forms of personal care products are growing in numbers, the one go-to product that completely transforms one’s presence is a fragrance. After losing their essence during the pandemic, personal grooming products like deodorants and perfumes are once again seeing a rise after the work from office culture is slowly and steadily is coming back into the scene.

What men and women want?

We can’t deny the fact that scents have an ability to lift spirits, are the ultimate mood-booster, and most importantly keep your surroundings lively and fresh. There’s nothing quite like starting the season with a new scent.

According to Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist, and Founder of Inatur, “For women, the fragrance of the season (summer) is delicate soft floral notes of rose, gardenia, jasmine, patchouli, and tulips that bring in lingering freshness in the air. For men, the fragrance notes are spicy oriental notes with a balmy and soothing touch.”

While the perfume choices differ from occasion to occasion, some themes remain consistent. “Men prefer aqua while women go for floral. Citrus is the flavour of the season for unisex. There’s also a myth that light perfumes don’t last long. But, as long as the perfume’s quality is great, you’re set,” Saurabh Gupta, MD & Chairman, Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd said.

Go natural with your perfume taste

A growing trend is natural perfumes and people opting for perfumes and body mists over deos. “However, some people still like the scents of spray so you can find them in the market. The choice of perfume comes with a long-lasting property and light scent. Hence, usually, people choose perfumes for professional occasions and deodorants for a more casual vibe,” Ajit Dalmia, Managing Director of Kelyn Naturals, said.

It is important to understand that deodorant is a neutraliser and a hygiene product whereas perfume is a luxury statement. “Deodorant is only used on the body to mask the offensive body odour caused by sweat and bacteria. Perfume can be used on the body and on clothing and it brings lingering and lasting fragrance,” said Nagdev.

