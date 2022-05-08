Mother's Day 2022: Pet moms... The new-age mothers who are redefining motherhood

Recent survey, conducted by Rover.com, an online dog walker and sitter company, has found a link between being a dog mom and being an actual mother to a baby. Conducted on a sample of 500 female dog owners, the survey found that before adding a child to the family, nearly half of the women decided to get a dog first.

According to the survey, while 46 percent of women opted first for a dog, about 42 per cent said their pet-parent experiences gave them valuable parenting skills that they can use with their human children. Another 23 per cent of respondents said they plan to do the same.

It was also found that quarantining has fostered a stronger bond between women and their dogs, with 70 per cent stating they feel more attached than ever to their dog, and 71 per cent saying their family groups have dogs as the core of their group.

Many women choose to be pet moms over or before having a biological child just like the survey suggested. For many, this move brings a sense of responsibility to them as a parent. Women feel that being a pet mom has helped them as an individual or to be a better mom to their children.

Jasmin Bhasin, Actor

“Some days you just need to lay on the floor with your dog. I have two pets. During the lockdown, I spent most of the time with my pets. The bonding time with them helped me be in a good space. They are everything to me. They keep me positive and happy all the time. Whenever I go back home, I know they will be jumping in joy. Having them was one of the best decisions of my life.”

Nitika Gujral, Fashion designer and Founder of Nitika Gujral

“By nurturing and raising a pet, they learn to develop the lovely bond, which becomes useful for them later when they want to raise a child. Petting helps develop the quality of responsibility, accountability, and tender love. By getting attached to them, pet mothers manifest their feminine energy as well. Being pet mothers since childhood not only helps girls to develop a sense of responsibility for another being but also instils the required positivity, happiness, and love that later grows deeper. I believe raising a pet since childhood is a really nice experience one can have.”

Maria D’Costa, A former journalist and certified relationship counsellor

“In Goa, it is a natural process to adopt strays. Nobody plans, it just happens. Every house has a pet or two. And pets were even allowed to sleep beside the infants. Both were considered babies needing love and attention. But now things are changing. People prefer having pets to kids as the maintenance is low and you don't have to worry about your pet's future the way you worry about your kids.”

Dr Malini Saba, Founder & Chairman of Anannke Foundation

“Having a pet requires the same amount of effort and love as having a real child. Also, it comes down to personal preference, and some women are content to make their own. Adopting a puppy might also help a couple or person determine if they are ready to start a family. Pets can provide company, exercise possibilities, and a significant level of stress relief. The affection of a pet brings out the best in us all. Not to mention the several adorable photo possibilities along the way. They are accepting, non-judgmental sources of unconditional love, which is what young girls need when the world can feel harsh and unjust. Pets forgive, they let them share their feelings authentically, and offer calm, grounding support.”

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST