Katrina Kaif's red Sabyasachi lehenga or Ankita Lokhande's golden ensemble: Which celebrity wedding look you would like to steal for your D-day?

Finalising a lehenga or a sherwani is the most stressful part of wedding planning — you hop from one shop to another, check out hundreds of designs, try to take inspiration from Instagram influencers or fashion designers in search of THAT perfect dress! So, if you are a bride or groom-to-be, instead of swooning over the wedding look of your fave celebrity, why not take inspiration from them and look like a star on your D-day!

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dreamy wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, was one of the loveliest things that happened in 2021. The couple was a Sabyasachi bride and groom. The dulhan opted for a red lehenga, which was made with handwoven matka silk, embellished with fine tilla work and embroidered zardozi border in velvet. The dulha looked dapper in an ivory silk sherwani with marori embroidery. The handcrafted gold-plated Bengal Tiger buttons from Sabyasachi added a royal touch to the sherwani. To complete his look, he carried a tussar georgette shawl with intriguing zari marori embroidery on the border. So, if you don't want to play with colours and go with the traditional red, then Katrina’s red and golden Sabyasachi lehenga might be a perfect inspiration. And if you are a groom-to-be who is clueless about what to wear, Vicky’s sherwani might come in handy.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

If bling is your thing and red lehengas are too passé for you, then Ankita Lokhande’s golden lehenga will leave you in awe. The Pavitra Rishta actor looked stunning in a glittery Manish Malhotra lehenga. To add layers to her attire, Ankita draped an embellished dupatta and covered her face with a veil that too was embellished with heavy zari work. The groom, Vicky Jain, looked royal in Malhotra's sherwani paired with a plain dhoti. So, if you want to go bold and look like a star, start looking for a golden lehenga. And the grooms-to-be who want to mix and match a bit, go for a sherwani and pair it with a dhoti instead of the traditional churidar.

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Paul

While many brides these days opt mostly for lehengas, Patralekhaa moved away from this popular go-to wedding look and opted for a saree. The bride looked resplendent in a red Sabyasachi tulle saree with an embroidered veil. She adorned a red dupatta, which had a beautiful message written in Bengali on the border. The message read: Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I surrender my heartfelt love to you). The groom, Rajkummar Rao, rocked an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar from Sabyasachi and accessorised it with a layered pearl necklace. His red pagdi with a golden border was a show-stealer! If want to keep it simple and classy, take cues from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa.

Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan went off-beat with the colour of her lehenga by choosing lavender instead of the common ones like red, pink or green. Anushka, who tied the knot with actor Aditya Seal, wore a bespoke Manish Malhotra lavender outfit with heavy silver embroidery. The sheer sleeves of her beautiful choli and the torso too were embellished with embroidery and sequinned tassels. Aditya opted for a muted yellow Manish Malhotra sherwani and a bandhgala jacket. He completed his look with silk safa and a dupatta.

Mohit Raina & Aditi Sharma

Though Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma's wedding was a hush-hush affair, their looks became the talk of the town after the actor posted photos from his nuptials on the Gram. Unlike other celebrity brides, Mohit’s wife, Aditi, wore a heavily embroidered multi-hued, printed lehenga and adorned a one-of-a-kind organza dupatta with floral patterns and golden embroidery on the border. Mohit kept it simple in an ivory-hued sherwani, white pagdi and accessorised it with an eye-catching feather kalangi. And while the bride wore a nose ring and a matha patti, the groom sported a layered green necklace with his chic sherwani. If you want to play with prints and colours, then Aditi’s look can be your guidebook and the groom who want to keep it minimal, take inspiration from Mohit.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST