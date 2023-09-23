Katrina Kaif And Kiara Advani's Floral Jewellery Designer Shares Essential Blooming Sets That Every Bride Needs To Have This Wedding Season

Weddings are among the most magical moments in a bride's life, designed to make her feel on top of the world. Rooted in cultural significance and traditions, they create memories that last a lifetime. Floral capes and kaleeras are two exquisite additions that build anticipation for the grand finale — the wedding day. This delightful trend shines the spotlight on the bride, rightfully making her the centre of attention. Srishti Kapur, the foudner of Floral Art, who has designed floral jewellery for actors Bollywood brides like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Tanna, and Katrina Kaif shares essential jewellery that every bride needs to have for her wedding ceremonies.

Floral Capes - Where Elegance Meets Whimsy

Capes, traditionally synonymous with regal elegance, are now being transformed by modern brides into a fresh, floral-inspired accessory. Floral capes have emerged as the must-have bridal trend of the season, and for good reason. These capes, adorned with delicate blooms, bring a touch of romance and whimsy to bridal ensembles. They seamlessly blend with both indoor and outdoor weddings, enhancing not only the bride's attire but also the overall wedding decor.

Floral capes are remarkably versatile, pairing beautifully with various bridal outfits and wedding styles. Their customizable nature allows brides to select the flower type, colour palette, and cape style, ensuring a unique and harmonious look. In addition to elevating the bride's appearance, floral capes add a whimsical element to wedding photography, creating captivating backdrops for cherished moments.

Kaleera - The Symbol of Matrimonial Bliss

Kaleera holds a special place in Indian bridal traditions. These delicate, umbrella-shaped ornaments are not just beautiful; they carry a deep cultural significance. Traditionally, kaleera is believed to bring good luck and blessings to the bride. It's also a symbol of the bride's new family and the love and support she'll receive as she embarks on her marital journey.

Floral Kaleera

In recent times, floral kaleera has become a symbol of elegance and charm. Brides are adorning their kaleera with tiny, delicate flowers that match their wedding theme. This fusion of tradition and modern aesthetics adds a unique touch to the bridal ensemble and enhances the overall wedding decor with floral beauty.

Personalised Blessings

Floral kaleera can be customised with specific flowers that hold personal meaning for the bride and groom. Some couples choose blooms that are associated with their love story or their favourite flowers, making the kaleera even more special. These personalised touches not only enrich the bridal ensemble but also contribute to the aesthetic of the wedding decor.

Dazzling Dangles

Along with floral elements, brides are also incorporating sparkling dangles into their kaleera. These dangles catch the light and add a dash of glamour to the bridal look. The combination of delicate flowers and shimmering details creates a kaleera that's truly captivating, enhancing the visual appeal of both the bride and the decor.

Keepsake Memories

After the wedding, many brides choose to keep their kaleera as a cherished memento. It becomes a beautiful reminder of their special day and the love and blessings they received from family and friends. These floral-infused kaleeras are not just ornaments but also pieces of art that hold sentimental value and can be displayed as part of the wedding decor in the couple's home.

So, brides-to-be, this season, whether you choose a floral cape that billows in the wind or a kaleera adorned with tiny blossoms, you're adding a touch of nature's magic to your special day. These floral accessories are more than adornments; they're symbols of love, blessings, and the promise of a beautiful forever.

