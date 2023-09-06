8 Traditional Looks From Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra That Are Perfect To Slay This Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Take a cue from Bride To Be Parineeti Chopra on how to rock the long kurta with a skirt. Pair it up with a big statement earring and open hair. Finish the look with Kohl eyes and bold lips
A classic saree look can never go wrong. Pair it up with bold eye makeup and statement earring. You can also finish the look with open hair and minimal jewellery
Fusion one sided top with lehenga or a skit can never go wrong. Finish the look with nude lips, minimal makeup and hair bun. You can also wear earrings and statement bangles along with this look
Long sleeve netted blouse paired up with shiffon saree is something that is perfect for your night festive gatherings. Finish the look with Kohl eyes and some silver jewellery
A sharara set is another traditional outfit that is perfect for the ones you like to dress up by keeping comfort in mind. Some Kohl eyes, choker necklace and open hair is what you need to finish the look
A traditional silk saree can never go out of style pair it up with a pony tail hair and statement earring
Crop top with a skirt is a fusion look perfect for those who enjoy experimenting with fashion. Pair it up with a statement long necklace and accesories
Palazzo pants with a off shoulder top is another experimental piece that is perfect for your evening parties. Finish the look with some kohl eys, and big jhumkas
