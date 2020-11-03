Karva Chauth 2020: Adorn your hands with the best mehndi designs of the season

Karva Chauth, once a Hindu religious custom, now has blown into a widespread festival celebrated by couples all across India. With the portrayal of the custom in movies and daily soaps, most Indian couples are adhering to the age-old tradition because of its glamorization on screen.

The fast is observed with great pomp and show across communities in different parts of India. Married women of the family come together before sunset to listen to the Karva Chauth vrat Katha and break the fast together.

Married couples celebrate this day with much style and aplomb! Women dress up beautifully in gorgeous Indian sarees and apply mehndi (henna) on their hands. An integral part of celebrating Karva Chauth is the endless range of Karva Chauth mehndi designs women choose between before the big day.

Some of the most impressive designs for Karva Chauth 2020 are listed below: