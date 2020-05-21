Eid al-Fitr 2020: Easy and simple Mehendi designs to try at home

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan marks the month of the revelation of Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad by Allah (SWT). Muslims all over the world celebrate the holy month by observing fasts from dawn to dusk and by engaging in spiritual reflection. Eid al-Fitr literally translates as the festival of breaking the fast. It starts the day after Ramadan ends and is traditionally a three-day festival. Muslims gather together at the mosque for a prayer and later spend the day with their loved ones, embracing and wishing one another ‘Eid Mubarak'. Delicacies like 'Sheer khurma' is served and forgiveness, mercy, peace is asked from the God. Although, this year's Eid will be a little different due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, you still have all the reasons to get dolled up!

Here are some easy and simple Mehendi designs to try at home: