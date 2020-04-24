Ramadan 2020: Origins of Eid al-Fitr and why is it celebrated

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In the holy month, Muslims observe fast and do not eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. In the evening, the people break their fasts and share meals with their loved ones. The Muslims also introspect, pray and do charity in Ramadan.

The month gains its significance because it is the time when Prophet Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims, at around 610 A.D in Mecca. These revelations were then compiled into a 114-chapter holy book, which people believe contain the exact words which God told the Prophet.

The Quran states: “The month of Ramadhan [is that] in which was revealed the Qur’an, guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast it.”

The Muslims also practice self-restraint from dawn to dusk. The people are supposed to avoid drinking, smoking and sex. Also, impure thoughts, harsh words and immoral behaviour is prohibited in the holy month.

Eid al-Fitr literally translates as the festival of breaking the fast. It starts the day after Ramadan ends and is traditionally a three-day festival. Muslims gather together at the mosque for a prayer and later spend the day with their loved ones, embracing and wishing one another ‘Eid Mubarak'. Delicacies like 'Sheer khurma' is served and forgiveness, mercy, peace is asked from the God.