Kamal Haasan Birthday: How The Veteran Actor Manages To Stay Fit Even At 70

Indian film director and veteran actor Kamal Haasan will turn 70 on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Indian film director and veteran actor Kamal Haasan will turn 70 on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Apart from his impressive acting in some of the blockbuster movies, Haasan has captivated audiences with his great physique. Even at 70, he continues to stay energetic, active, and in top shape. His fitness routine, balanced lifestyle, and consistency have become an inspiration for many. Let's take a closer look at how Kamal Haasan manages to stay fit and age gracefully.

Consistent workout and exercise

Kamal Haasan enjoys working out at the gym. He believes that staying active helps keep both the mind and body healthy. As reported by New Bytes, the 'Apoorva Raagangal' actor spends his mornings at the gym, working out for one to two hours every day. His routine includes crunches, weightlifting, and exercises to build strength and strengthen his shoulders.

He makes no excuses to avoid working out or engaging in physical activity. Even during shoots, the actor incorporates movement and push-ups to maintain consistency with his fitness goals.

Yoga and meditation

The 'Indian 2' star includes a variety of activities in his fitness regime. He believes that mixing things up makes life more interesting. Haasan is a big fan of yoga and spends 30 minutes every day practicing it to improve his flexibility, balance and overall health.

Further, he also enjoys taking long walks. In an early interview, the actor shared that he used to walk 14 km regularly to stay in shape.

Balanced diet

Beyond his dedication towards physical activity, Haasan also incorporates balanced meals into his routine. He follows a balanced diet that includes plenty of protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

He avoids processed foods, sugar, and alcohol. Reportedly, for breakfast, he chooses meals that are high in protein, like whole-grain toast, fresh fruits, and other proteins. For lunch and dinner, he prefers lighter meals.

