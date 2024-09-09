Kamal Haasan's House Of Khaddar Supports Sustainable Fashion With 'Sutura' Collection At New York Fashion Week 2024

Kamal Haasan's collection at NYFW 2024 |

The star-studded New York Fashion Week is currently taking place in NYC, where A-list designers showcased their new couture line and created new buzz in the fashion world. Kamal Haasan's designer label House of Khaddar's newest collection, 'Sutura," made a stunning debut on the runway, blending high fashion with sustainability.

With sustainability and upcycling clothing items becoming a new statement style, Kamal Hassam's new couture line, Sutura, inspired by nature, film and the arts, aims to bring a new perspective to eco-friendly fashion.

Sutura collection |

The collection features an array of sustainable fabrics, including organic tomato leather, Khaddar denim pique knit, muslin Khadi, and circular mesh fabric. Each material focuses on preserving nature while offering luxurious silhouettes.

From utilitarian garments to classic ensembles, the collection included a variety of statement pieces, each showcasing the versatility and beauty of sustainable couture. It also highlights the craftsmanship of skilled artisans and supports environmentally friendly practices within the fashion industry.

Sustainable fashion trend 2024

This year, the sustainable fashion trend has emerged like a storm, with many designers and celebrities opting for up-cycled items. Many renowned brands and designer labels are focusing on using eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, recycled fabrics, and low-impact dyes.

Fashion enthusiasts are also supporting the trend with DIY tricks and recycling their old clothes. Additionally, thrift shopping and swapping clothes are gaining popularity as individuals aim to extend the life of their clothes and reduce their carbon footprint.

Many renowned fashion labels, along with Kamal Haasan's House of Khaddar, are also getting creative with how they produce and present their collections. Many are adopting practices like zero-waste design and using local materials to cut down on transportation emissions.

The sustainable trend overall offers a new platform to play around with their style while preserving nature. It has also emerged as one of the important topics while discussing fashion in today's world.