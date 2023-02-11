e-Paper Get App
Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: The complete schedule for Feb 12

The last day of KGAF23 is filled with highly immersive events; so don't miss it because then you will have to wait for it the next year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Kala Ghoda Art Festival is a fun fiesta that should not be missed at any cost; why? Ask Mumbaikars, the fest includes everything one could ask for; from literature, music, dance, theatre events to heritage walks. While the fest ends on Feb 12, if you haven't visited it or even if you have; you need to enjoy the last day of the KGAF23.

We have listed the entire day's schedule according to the event type, timings and their respective venues; for your convenience- Take a look:

Children’s Workshops at CSMVS – Children’s Museum include:

10:30 am - 12:00 pm- Paper Zoomies, Origami by Bobbie Vijayakar

12:30 pm - 02:00 pm- Coffee Painting with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters (Age: 6-14 years)

03:00 pm - 04:00 pm- Stars of Imagica, Art and Painting Workshop

Children’s Literature at Kitab Khana:

03:00 pm - 04:00 pm- Inni and Bobo by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu (Age: 4-6)

Cinema at Main Audi, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre:

11:00 am - 1:15 pm-Teen Paayancha Ghoda by Noopur Bora (Marathi, Fiction)

02:00 pm - 03:30 pm- All that Breathes by Shaunak Sen (Hindi, Documentary)

04:00 pm - 06:45 pm-Once Upon a Time in Calcutta by Aditya Vikram Sengupta (Bengali, Fiction)

07:30 pm - 09:30 pm- Joyland by Saim Sadiq (Punjabi, Fiction)

Food events at Cooperage Bandstand:

06:00 pm - 07:00 pm- Do We (Still) Need Cookbooks? with Pooja Dhingra, Saransh Goila, Sadaf Hussain and Anisha Rachel Oommen

Literature events at CSMVS Main Lawn:

04:00 pm - 06:00 pm- Read Me Like a Book- Join our human books as they open up their stories to you

07:00 pm - 08:00 pm- Beyond Fact & Fiction: The Art of Speculation

08:00 pm - 09:00 pm- Conscious Culture and Climate: From Individual to Systemic Action

Street events at Cooperage Bandstand include:

07:15 pm - 07:45 pm- Department of Culture presents Dhanagari Gaj.

08:00 pm - 08:30 pm- Students of Swanand Kala Prasarak Kendra perform traditional Kathak Repertoire, Sufi Kathak, Tarana

Theatre events at NGMA (Mature Theme - U/A 13+):

02:00 pm - 03:00 pm-Star (Marathi) Presented by Jiraf Theatre

04:30 pm - 06:30 pm- Dosh (Hindi) Presented by Padatik Theatre

08:00 pm - 09:30 pm- Ghatnaayein (Hindi) Presented by D for Drama

Urban Design and Architechture at Sassoon Dock, Colaba:

11:30 am- Fantasy Architecture by Mustansir Dalvi in partnership with Avid Learning and St+Art India Foundation.

NIRMITEE Workshops at BNHS:

12:00 noon - 02:00 pm-Managing anxiety and moving forward with hope by Sonali Gupta

Music events at Cross Maidan include:

05:00 pm: A 'Retro Cool' band giving you a 'Wakao' experience featuring Leena Bose, Nobby, Saurabh, Shiamik, Cassy, KG & SharmaG

06:00 pm - 07:45 pm- Band of Boys- Chin2 Bhosle, Karan Oberoi, Sherrin Varghese, Siddharth Haldipur, Danny Fernandes

08:00 pm - 10:00 pm- Colonial Cousins-Hariharan and Leslee Lewis

Heritage Walks:

09:00 am- Vintage Car Rally Car Rally (World Trade Centre)

04:00 pm - 05:30 pm- Deco at the Oval- Art Deco buildings along the Oval Maidan

THE FOOD FESTIVAL (Cooperage Bandstand Garden)

Flavours of Kala Ghoda : Celebrate great food and a lively market with your favourite eateries.

