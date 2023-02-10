Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023: Massage anyone? Enjoy relaxing therapy by visually impaired school students

'The Victoria Memorial School For The Blind' volunteers giving massage to the visitors of 'Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2023' | Chhaya Gupta

If you are a Mumbaikar, then you know what 'Kala Ghoda Art Festival' means to the city. The festival brings visual arts, music and dance shows, literary evenings, and food under one roof only to set the festival a must-visit in February. While the art installations and dance performances are spectacular what makes this festival more inclusive is the people from all walks of life participate with much enthusiasm. Apart from artists and chefs, specially-abled individuals are equally motivated to participate and showcase their art, extend their service and much more.

On our recent visit to the festival earlier this week, we had a chance to spend some time with the students of 'The Victoria Memorial School for the Blind' (VMSB). About eight visually impaired experienced masseurs have mastered the art of foot, neck, and reflexology to independently support themselves.

The students here were giving foot, neck, head and body massages to the visitor who needed a little rejuvenation, for the festival is stretched to different locations in the city. We learn that all these students have been participating in the fest for about eight years. “These men are trained for four months in our school. They all come from different areas of the city,” said Vishwanath More, the supervisor of these students.

The Victoria Memorial School For The Blind has been training the visually impaired since 1902; free of cost by a qualified instructor to make them independent to earn their livelihood. A massage here costs ₹100 for 15 minutes and if you have ever experienced it, you would know it is relaxing.

RamVijay Jadhav, a volunteer at VMSB completed the course in 2012 and since then he has been going for home visits to give massage therapy. “I have been doing massages to paralysis patients as well. My wife is also a healthcare professional and we both work hard. I feel it is better than feeling helpless,” said RamVijay.

Edited by Priyanka Chandani

