Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2023: Dates, revised tickets rates and everything you need to know about the pilgrimage

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2023 |

After a three-year closure, the Chinese government has recently reopened several points on the Nepal-China border to facilitate the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage that is organised by the governments of India and China, and specific guidelines and permits are required to participate.

The religious pilgrimage has opened for the first time since COVID-19, but with strict regulations for Indians and Nepalese.

The reopening of these border points will allow pilgrims from around the world to resume their spiritual quest and experience the transformative power of Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar once again.

What makes Kailash Mansarovar special?

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a pilgrimage that holds immense significance for devotees of different religions. It is considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva in Hinduism, as well as an important spiritual site in Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon.

Mount Kailash is located in the Kailash Range of the Trans-Himalaya in Tibet. The journey typically begins in Kathmandu, Nepal, from where pilgrims travel to the Tibetan Plateau through the border town of Zhangmu.

All you need to know about Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2023

Applications have started for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2023. China has started issuing visas for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra with strict rules.

China has increased the cost of the Kailash tour package to ₹2,50,000 (US $3,000 approx.) from ₹1,50,000 (US $1,800 approx.) per person, as per the Tibet Tourism Bureau.

The new rules further state that pilgrims will have to be physically present to collect the visa. The online application will not be accepted.

It also states, that Indian pilgrims should be in a group of at least five people to obtain visas, and at least four of them should be present physically.

When: From June to September

Cost: ₹2,50,000 ((US $3,000 approx.)

For more information please check: https://kmy.gov.in/kmy/?lang=en