Attention! All helicopter tickets reserved within hours for Kedarnath route, May 18-27 dates fully booked

Attention all the pilgrims and travellers! The helicopter tickets on the Kedarnath route were sold within hours after being launched on Friday. All 5,937 tickets were reserved from May 18 to 27.

The chopper service for Kedarnath is presently operational from three locations in Rudraprayag district: Guptkashi, Sirsi, and Phata.

A pilgrim's round-trip fare from Sirsi now costs Rs 5,498 as opposed to Rs 4,680 last year. The cost from Phata has increased from Rs 4,720 to Rs 5,500, whereas the cost from Guptkashi has fallen from Rs 7,750 to Rs 7,740.

The new slot for booking helicopter tickets starting May 28 will be announced. Ever since the portals of Kedarnath Dham opened on May 25, helicopters have carried out over 2,000 sorties to ferry pilgrims to the revered shrine, as per a TOI report.

This year, some helicopter trips had to be cancelled due to inclement weather and heavy snowfall in the region.