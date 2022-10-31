Just starting your fitness journey? Here are some tips for you to achieve your health goal

It has been long that wellness experts have been talking and recommending regular exercise for healthy living. It may be a tough call to take out time from our busy day for workout but, most of us do that and many are intending to make a plan and implement. And if you are one of those who is planning on getting started with your fitness journey, here are some tips for you by Dr Manan Vora, Sports Medicine Expert and Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Know your aims

Your goal may be to lose weight, gain muscle, reduce stress, improve cardiovascular health—or some combination of all of those. Knowing what result you want will help you determine which types of exercise you should participate in.

Start slow

The most common errors that people commit are starting big without any guidance. It not only dumps their efforts in vain but can lead to fitness injuries such as strains, cramps, and inflammation. A fitness trainer can help you achieve your purpose with minimal hindrances.

Prioritise consistency over intensity

You are better off doing a 45-minute, moderate-intensity strength circuit three times per week than to do a two-hour, high-intensity workout six times a week, and then burning out in three weeks because it’s not sustainable.

Complement it with healthy food

Fitness isn’t just about exercise. You also need to make sure you give your body the right food to fuel your workouts. Start eating plenty of vegetables and fruits, lean protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Focus on small goals

If you do workouts you actually like—you're more likely to stick with it. Find something you enjoy and focus on small, incremental progress each day. We get the best results from consistency, and in order to be consistent we need to enjoy the journey. Focus on small daily goals—small goals completed each day make for big progress over time and give us a sense of accomplishment daily.

Rest well

Rest plays an equally important role to recovery as nutrition. ‘Rest’ doesn’t just refer to sleep (which you should also ensure you’re getting enough of), but also refers to taking an intentional day off from the gym each week. This allows your body and mind to recover, so you can come back stronger and push harder the next training day.

Follow a safe workout

A properly executed workout is a safe workout—anything else can lead to risks or injuries. This is especially true when it comes to lifting. Workouts like bench presses and deadlifts require the correct form at all times, as these types of workout put a fair amount of strain on your body. Your muscles and joints go through a lot when you lift, and if they aren’t properly aligned, it can set off a series of bodily events that lead to injury or discomfort. Every type of workout has its own version of correct form and technique. Whenever you begin a new type of workout, spend your first session just mastering that form and technique.