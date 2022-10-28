Five easy exercises and stretches to strengthen the shin

The shin is the front part of the leg below the knee. Thin and long, these are most important for walking; yet shin muscles are often neglected. Only time we notice them is when we experience discomfort or pain due to walking on incline terrain, driving, running, etc. Hence, it’s important to focus on strengthening and stretching the shin regularly.

Some simple exercises and stretches can help us strengthen and improve the flexibility of the shin and the ankle.

Toe raise: This is an easy yet effective exercise that strengthens the shin and improves performance in functional and sports activities. It also strengthens your ankles and enhances your balance. Stand with your feet flat and your back leaning against the wall. Keep your feet a little apart and about a foot away from the wall. Keep your knees and feet straight. Using your shin strength, raise your toes as high as you can. Hold this position for a second before slowly lowering your toes. (8-15 reps, 2-3 sets)

Dorsiflexion (banded): In banded dorsiflexion, the band provides resistance to your shin muscle. This helps you strengthen in the long run. Loop your resistance band around a sturdy or heavy object. Sit in a chair or on the floor. Take the resistance band loop and place it around your right foot, just below your toes. Place your palms behind for support. Flex your toes towards you as far as you can without straining. Hold this position for one second and release. Repeat the same with the left foot. (8-12 reps, 2-3 sets)

Kneeling Shin Stretch: This position targets the tibialis anterior while stretching your quads and ankle muscles. Get into a kneeling position. Keep your feet hip-width apart and your toes slightly inward. Keep your back straight. Sit back on the heels of your feet. Hold this position till you are comfortable. If you want to increase the intensity of the exercise, lean backwards slightly.

Seated shin stretch: Sit on a chair with one leg crossed on the other. Pull the toes using pressure on the upper side of the sole by wrapping your palm around it. Hold it for five seconds. (Repeat 5-10 times)

Quadriceps stretch: This stretch is ideally meant for thigh muscles but can also come in handy for stretching the tibialis anterior. Hold the toes rather than the ankle to focus on the shin. Take the support of a wall or a high-stability stand. Stand on the left foot and lift the right one by bending it in the knee and placing it behind the right buttock. Pull the toes with the right hand.

(Note: People with knee or ankle problems should consult expert before doing these exercises and stretches)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

Read Also Easy exercises to tone and strengthen triceps muscles